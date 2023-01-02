Anzeige
Montag, 02.01.2023
Große Spekulation zu Jahresbeginn: Was gehört Montag ins Depot? - Der erste Hot Stock 2023!
GlobeNewswire
02.01.2023 | 08:10
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 01/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-01-02 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A        Buyback       TLN  
   26.09.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.01.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.03.2023                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.01.2023 K2 LT K2LT             Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  02.01.2023 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T        Sales figures    TLN  
   06.01.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.01.2023 Snaige SNG1L            Extraordinary    VLN  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.01.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB13025B LTGNB13025B      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.01.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.01.2023 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L      Extraordinary    VLN  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.01.2023 Apranga APG1L           Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.01.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R         Activity results,  RIG  
                           12 months         



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
