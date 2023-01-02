Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 01/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-01-02 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.03.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.01.2023 K2 LT K2LT Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.01.2023 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Sales figures TLN 06.01.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.01.2023 Snaige SNG1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.01.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB13025B LTGNB13025B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.01.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.01.2023 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.01.2023 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.01.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R Activity results, RIG 12 months For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.