Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation zu Jahresbeginn: Was gehört Montag ins Depot? - Der erste Hot Stock 2023!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFGD ISIN: BMG359472021 Ticker-Symbol: 0QQA 
Tradegate
02.01.23
09:14 Uhr
30,900 Euro
+0,180
+0,59 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLEX LNG LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLEX LNG LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,64030,84009:19
30,64030,84009:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.01.2023 | 08:10
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLEX LNG: Flex LNG - Increase in share capital

January 2, 2023
Hamilton, Bermuda

Reference is made to the announcement and SEC filing by Flex LNG Ltd. ("Flex LNG" or the "Company") on the Company's entry into an Equity Distribution Agreement on 15 November 2022.

Flex LNG has issued 409,741 ordinary shares pursuant to the Equity Distribution Agreement during the month of December 2022. Following such issuance, Flex LNG has an issued share capital of 54,520,325 ordinary shares, each with a par value of $0.10. The shares were issued at an average gross price of $36.09 per share.

For further information, please contact:
Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: ir@flexlng.com

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



FLEX LNG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.