Das Instrument Z8M GRS432003028 INTRAKT S.A. E0 0,30 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.01.2023

The instrument Z8M GRS432003028 INTRAKT S.A. E0 0,30 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.01.2023



Das Instrument XK6 IT0005200248 SOLUTIONS CAP.MAN.SIM SPA EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.01.2023

The instrument XK6 IT0005200248 SOLUTIONS CAP.MAN.SIM SPA EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.01.2023



Das Instrument F4B1 KYG3704F1101 FUWEI FILMS HLDGS DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.01.2023

The instrument F4B1 KYG3704F1101 FUWEI FILMS HLDGS DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 03.01.2023

