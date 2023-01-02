Equium has developed a new thermo-acoustic heat pump core that reportedly produces 3 kW to 4 kW of heat for every kilowatt-hour of power it consumes. It says the refrigerant-free device could generate domestic hot water at temperatures of up to 80 C.French startup Equium has developed a heat pump core that works on acoustic waves and produces hot and cold air. Equium manufactures the core and works with another company that integrates it into heat pump systems. The units are scalable from 1 kW to 3 kW and are designed for residential applications. The novel heat pump can purportedly reach higher ...

