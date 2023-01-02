Tata Power Renewable Energy has agreed to build a 255 MW hybrid power project in India, featuring 170 MW of wind and 85 MW of solar.From pv magazine India Tata Power Renewable Energy has secured a letter of award from Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL) to set up a 255 MW hybrid power project in the Indian state of Karnataka, featuring 170 MW of wind and 85 MW of solar. The project will be commissioned within 24 months from the signing of the power purchase agreement. The letter was awarded through an e-reverse auction. The project will supply power to Tata Power-DDL, a joint venture ...

