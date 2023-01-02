Anzeige
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 1/2023

Copenhagen, 2 Jan 2023


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 27 December to 30 December 2022:

Number of sharesAverage
purchase price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement5,239,871671,511,639
27-Dec-22 12,000 123.60 1,483,200
28-Dec-22 10,961 122.72 1,345,125
29-Dec-22 8,070 122.24 986,483
30-Dec-22 8,081 122.37 988,864
Total, 27 December - 30 December 2022 39,112 122.82 4,803,672
Bought from CAF, 30 December 2022* 17,455 122.82 2,143,795
Bought from CWO, 30 December 2022* 8,080 122.82 992,372
Accumulated under the programme5,304,518679,451,479

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 27 December - 30 December 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 5,750,580 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.18% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments

  • Company Announcement no 1 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/75a691e8-7d3c-4931-af78-23a3c083998b)
  • PDMR notification CWO 30 Dec 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/382106ee-c59b-4388-ad85-fd6a69e62539)
  • PDMR notification CAF 30 Dec 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b5552c13-0f1b-47c5-9ac2-632c16a4e20f)
  • PUBLIC_SBB_SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0c64b062-65ea-4db7-9db7-d8f16726a0dd)

