Aromatherapy Market to Generate $4,248 Million Revenue by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aromatherapy market produced $1,687 million in 2021, and it is projected to rise at a rate of 10.80% from 2021 to 2030, to garner $4,248 million revenue in 2030, according to P&S Intelligence.





Aromatherapy provides support in the recovery of various illnesses, such as immune system, cardiovascular, respiratory, pain, skin, and digestion problems, sleeplessness, anxiety, and wound-related issues.

The rising public awareness of the health advantages of aetheroleum increases the footfall of patients at spas for relaxation therapies. Hence, the increase in the consumer expenditure on health and wellness is a major element fueling the demand for these products.

In addition, the rising popularity of wellness tourism activities, with travelers availing of such services at low cost in other nations, boosts the industry growth.

Growing Demand for Stress-Relieving Therapies

The increasing requirement for soothing and stress-relieving therapies, led by the busy and stressful schedules, propels the industry. The growing prevalence of dermatological conditions also boosts the consumption of such products, as aromatherapy reduces inflammation and improves skin appearance.

The antibacterial, antifungal, and antiseptic properties of carrier and essential oils can also be used for treating various hair and skin conditions.

North America Dominates Industry

The U.S. holds a 78% share of the North American industry, due to the growing awareness of the benefits of alternative therapies. In addition, the revenue of the country's industry is expected to rise due to the favorable legislation and regulations for essential oil processing.

Rising Popularity of Natural and Herbal Remedies Boosts Industry

Presently, alternative therapies are widely utilized for healing purposes due to the growing popularity of natural and herbal remedies in place of synthetic medications. This is because natural therapies are now known to better improve emotional and physical health, with minimal adverse effects. Therefore, the industry size is projected to rise due to the growing incidence of anxiety and skin problems.

Additionally, essential oils are non-toxic and safe for inhalation and topical use. The rising number of people utilizing self-medication to deal with pain of various types and the common cold, thus, propels the industry.

Increasing Usage of Essential Oils

The consumables category holds a significant share, of 79%, in the industry, due to the rising usage of carrier oils and aromatic essential oils for the treatment of various conditions. For instance, essential oils are used in treating pain, relieving stress, and improving wellness.

Rising Usage of Ultrasonic Diffusers To Fuel Demand for Equipment

The equipment category is projected to show substantial growth, led by the ease in the therapeutic application of aromatic substances that the various types of diffusers available in the market offer.

For instance, ultrasonic diffusers utilize water to spread essential oils in the area through an air medium. In addition, inhalable mist with water and oil content can infuse the entire room, and oil can easily be dispersed by these devices as well.

Global Aromatherapy Market Report Coverage

By Product

Consumables

Essential oils



Carrier oils

Equipment

Ultrasonic diffuser



Nebulizing diffuser



Evaporative diffuser



Heat diffuser

By Mode of Delivery

Topical Application

Aerial Diffusion

Direct Inhalation

By Application

Relaxation

Skin and Hair Care

Pain Management

Cold and Cough

Insomnia

Scar management

By Distribution Channel

Direct-To-Customer

Retail



E-commerce

B2B

By End User

Home Use

Spa and Wellness Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

Yoga and Meditation Centers

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia

