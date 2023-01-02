Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Digital Wave's Ultrasonic Examination Machine to be used to verify Type 1 cylinder production at CP Industries

2 January 2023: Hexagon Digital Wave will deliver a UE7 Ultrasonic Examination (UE) machine to CP Industries. UE machines have traditionally been used to perform periodic requalification of metallic pressure vessels, as prescribed by the US Department of Transportation, Transport Canada, and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). CP Industries will utilize its UE7 to verify the integrity of their manufacturing process for Type 1 steel cylinders, commonly used in steel tube trailers. The UE7 is the largest machine in Hexagon Digital Wave's UE portfolio, capable of testing cylinders up to 40 feet in length. This represents a new market segment for Hexagon Digital Wave's UE technology.



Driving Energy Transformation

"We are excited to help CP Industries in their continued commitment to provide top of the line Type 1 steel cylinders to the market," says Melissa Holler, President of Hexagon Digital Wave. "This machine represents another avenue for Hexagon Digital Wave to help deliver safety to the compressed gas industry."

"The investment we made in the UE7 machine will be a game changer for us. The new set up will allow us to be much more efficient in key aspects of our inspection and testing processes. CP Industries is always looking to improve efficiencies and the team at Hexagon Digital Wave brought us a solution that will make us a better supplier immediately," says Tom Kairys, VP of Sales and Marketing from CP Industries.



About the market

Ultrasonic Examination (UE) uses advanced electronics and sensors that assess the structural integrity of high-pressure metallic cylinders for overall safety. Hexagon Digital Wave has been the market leader for nearly two decades in UE solutions for the periodic testing of high-pressure seamless metallic cylinders. UE allows customers to test their cylinders without venting the gaseous contents. This has a number of positive impacts to both the environment and the customer.

As of December 2022, 165 Hexagon Digital Wave UE machines were in use throughout the globe for inspection of high-pressure metallic vessels. This is in accordance with DOT Special Permits 14206 and 14149 and Equivalency Certificate SU-10112.



Timing

The UE7 machine, completed at year- end 2022, will be shipped to CP Industries in January 2023.

Contact:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 |+1 402-450-6537| karen.romer@hexagongroup.com





About Hexagon Digital Wave

Hexagon Digital Wave, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites ASA, is a leading digital solutions provider of Non-destructive testing methods, which includes Ultrasonic Examination (UE) and Modal Acoustic Emission (MAE) inspection products and services. With applications in the industrial gas, fire service equipment, medical oxygen, automotive, alternative fuels, and aerospace industries, Hexagon Digital Wave's goal is to remove technology barriers and simplify workflows with digital and automated platforms that enhance productivity and reduce total cost of ownership. Through its platforms, Hexagon Digital Wave is on the leading edge of reducing cylinder landfill waste and increasing asset availability and up-time.



About CP Industries

CP Industries prides itself in having nearly 120 years of engineering and manufacturing experience. We are recognized by our customers as the leader in providing the highest level of customer service and quality products that are safe, reliable, and cost effective. Unsurpassed by the competition, these capabilities set us apart as the world leader in the industry today. A division of CP Industries Holdings, Inc., CP Industries serves domestic and international markets including aerospace, chemical processing, construction, food production, industrial controls, medicine, nuclear power propulsion systems, oil and gas exploration and production, rescue equipment, transportation, undersea exploration, and natural gas vehicles.



About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.