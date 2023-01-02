Anzeige
Montag, 02.01.2023
KW 1 2023: Die erste Aktie mit kurzfristig prozentual dreistelligem Potenzial?
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 
Stuttgart
02.01.23
14:25 Uhr
0,219 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.01.2023 | 13:46
Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding signing of the contract on storage, accumulation and administration services of Lithuanian state owned light oil products

On 30 December 2022 AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter, the Company) and public institution Lithuanian Energy Agency (hereinafter, the Agency) has signed a contract on storage, accumulation and administration services of Lithuanian state-owned light oil products (diesel fuel and petrol) in Company's Subacius oil terminal. This contract came into force on 1st of January 2023 and is valid for the period of 10 (ten) years.

The initial price for the product storage and other terminal services related to accumulation and administration services amount to 37 728 000,00 EUR (excluding the VAT) for the period of validity of the contract. The Agency ensures the storage and accumulation of state oil product reserves in the Company's Subacius oil terminal by this contract.

Mindaugas Navikas, Chief Commercial Officer, +370 46 391 772


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
