Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited: Emulsion Polymers Market size was US$ 30.73 billion in 2022 and it is expected to reach US$ 49.84 billion by the end of 2028, with a CAGR of 8.4 % - Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Emulsion Polymers Market was valued at USD 30.73 billion in 2022. It is anticipated for the industry to attain a valuation of USD 49.84 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.4% over the assessment timeline of 2022-2028.





Emulsion polymers are referred to as colloidal fragments of independent polymer particles. These fragments have a diameter of about 0.01-1.0 microns when evaluated in liquid mediums like water. Emulsion polymers are formed as a result of radical polymerization comprising of water, monomer, and a surfactant. These polymers are eco-friendly, facilitate rapid polymerization, and posses a high molecular weight. They are predominantly used as an efficient binding agent in adhesives including glue, sticker, and bands. They are also adopted in the paper industry for the manufacturing of cartons, boxes, paper bags, sheets, along with other related products.

Global Emulsion Polymers Market Outlook (2022-2028)

The prompt industrialization, the booming paints & coatings sector along with the growing product adoption in the automotive sector are adding momentum to the progression of this business vertical.

Moreover, increase in the number of construction projects, stringent environmental regulations, and technological innovations in the field are creating lucrative opportunities for this marketplace to prosper.

Alongside, the surging integration of waterborne technology into the adhesive and coating sectors is augmenting the outlook of this industry sphere.

Furthermore, rising number of smart city projects, emergence of prominent players in this vertical, and growing governmental efforts to reduce chemical emission levels are escalating the demand for emulsion polymers across the globe.

On the downside, volatility in the raw material costs is hindering the remuneration scope of this business vertical.

The onset of the Coronavirus pandemic negatively affected the growth trajectory of the Global Emulsion Polymers Market. Due to lockdown impositions, manufacturing units were forced to stall their operations. The stringent mobility restrictions also brought all the construction projects to a complete halt. Furthermore, economic constraints, supply chain disruptions, and dearth of workforce decreased the demand and sales for various end use products. These factors together hampered the development of this industry.

Competitive Hierarchy

The prominent players characterizing the competitive terrain of Global Emulsion Polymers Market are Celanese Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, BASF SE, Arkema Co., The Dow Chemical Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., DIC Corporation, Trinsea Co., and Omnova Solutions Inc.

These companies are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to enhance their position in the global market. Their extensive efforts to create profitable prospects in the industry can be credited to the involvement in merger & acquisition activities, product launches, collaborations, and partnerships, among others.

Segmental Outlook

By Product:

Vinyl Acetate Polymers

Acrylics

Styrene-Butadiene Latex

Others

By End-Use:

Paper & paperboard Coatings

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Others

Region-Wise Insights

Which is the leading region in the Global Emulsion Polymers Market?

Asia Pacific is presently leading the industry in terms of volume share. This is attributable to the increasing construction activities, growing disposable income levels, stringent environmental regulations, and presence of potential players.

How is Asia Pacific faring in this industry?

Asia Pacific is slated to showcase lucrative growth trends over the estimated timeframe owing to the widespread population expansion, increase in the number of infrastructural projects, rising R&D investments, rapid industrialization, and the booming automotive sector.

Category-Wise Insights

Which is the fastest growing product segment in this business sphere?

The acrylics segment has emerged as one of the fastest growing product segments in the market. This is ascribed to their increasing use in the adhesives and sealants vertical. The rise in construction projects across the globe is further contributing to the segmental development.

Which is the top performing end use segment in the market?

The paints & coating segment is reckoned to amass notable gains over 2022-2030 due to the increasing demand for environmentally friendly paints along with stringent government regulations pertaining to the same.

Comparing the historical outlook and ongoing trends of this market

This business sphere has been amassing notable gains over the forecast duration as it is being positively influenced by various expansion propellants.

There has been a growing adoption of emulsion polymers in the paints & coatings industry. These polymers are known to enhance the quality of the end products while increasing their self-healing ability and heat sensitivity. They are eco-friendly in nature and are highly resistant to chemicals and stains. Apart from that, these polymers also have lower VOC content making it less toxic in nature. Thus, increasing construction activities, enhanced living standards of the masses, and widespread usage of emulsion polymer-based paints and coatings in various vehicles are stimulating the dynamics of this business sphere.

People have shifted their inclination towards the adoption of environmentally friendly commodities like paints. Thus, the increasing environment cognizance of the masses coupled with the stringent regulatory norms pertaining to the safe are adding traction to the development of this industry vertical.

On Special Requirement Emulsion Polymers Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Major Developments

In November 2018, Asahi Kasei announced the acquisition of Erickson Framing Operations LLC for USD 91 million. This decision will help the former to amplify its global footprint.

