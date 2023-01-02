San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2023) - FlashCloud Intelligence, a global leader in data-driven intelligence and engagement, announces that it has launched a new feature that allows businesses to filter target contacts by gender, ethnicity, race and other demographic criteria on its flagship product - FlashInfo.

The Diversity Filter provides businesses with access to a wealth of critical demographic data that can help them better target and connect with their prospects. It is designed to transform the way businesses use data to engage with target customers and build relationships.

"At FlashCloud Intelligence, we strive to provide our customers with the intelligence and engagement needed to succeed," said Nina Zhao, SVP of FlashCloud Intelligence. "Our Diversity Filter allows businesses to access the insights they need to understand their ideal customer profile and build powerful partnerships with them. We believe this is an important step towards creating a more inclusive economy for all."

FlashInfo is a comprehensive platform that harnesses AI technologies to provide businesses with access to global sales intelligence and automated engagement capabilities. It is used by businesses around the world to gain insights into ideal customer prospects and sales performance.

For more information about the diversity filter or other FlashCloud Intelligence products, visit www.myflashcloud.com.

About FlashCloud Intelligence:

FlashCloud Intelligence is a cutting-edge company focused on data-driven intelligence and engagement. Established in 2022, their mission is to provide businesses with the tools and insights they need to succeed. With three powerful products - FlashInfo, FlashAI, and FlashClick - companies can utilize leading AI technologies such as ASR, TTS, and NLP to find more prospects, increase conversions, and build strong partnerships. FlashCloud Intelligence is revolutionizing the way businesses use data to engage with customers and create lasting relationships.

Press Contact:

Nina Zhao

SVP of FlashCloud Intelligence

marketing@myflashcloud.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150056