Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
KW 1 2023: Die erste Aktie mit kurzfristig prozentual dreistelligem Potenzial?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QSAE ISIN: NL00150006Z9 Ticker-Symbol: 9Q9 
Frankfurt
02.01.23
12:33 Uhr
5,200 Euro
+0,080
+1,56 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AZERION GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AZERION GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4605,48016:40
GlobeNewswire
02.01.2023 | 16:22
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of Issuer: Azerion Holding B.V. merges with Azerion Group N.V. (5/23)

With reference to the press release published by Azerion Holding B.V. on
October 28, 2022 the issuer of bonds will merge with Azerion Group N.V. 

As of January 3, 2023, the following bond loan issued by Azerion Holding B.V.
will therefore change issuer to Azerion Group N.V. Long names, short names and
trading codes will remain unchanged. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

New issuer name: Azerion Group N.V. 
Long name:    AZE bonds 2021-2024
Short name:    AZE02       
Trading code:   AZE02       
ISIN:       SE0015837794    


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1110567
AZERION GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.