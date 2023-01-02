Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of Issuer: Azerion Holding B.V. merges with Azerion Group N.V. (5/23)

With reference to the press release published by Azerion Holding B.V. on October 28, 2022 the issuer of bonds will merge with Azerion Group N.V. As of January 3, 2023, the following bond loan issued by Azerion Holding B.V. will therefore change issuer to Azerion Group N.V. Long names, short names and trading codes will remain unchanged. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. New issuer name: Azerion Group N.V. Long name: AZE bonds 2021-2024 Short name: AZE02 Trading code: AZE02 ISIN: SE0015837794 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1110567