Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Swedish Stirling AB receives observation status (7/23)

Today, January 2, 2023, Swedish Stirling AB (the "Company") published a prospectus supplement for its ongoing rights issue which included, inter alia, an update on the Company's working capital situation. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares(STRLNG, ISIN code SE0009143993, order book ID 207097), subscription rights (STRLNG TR, ISIN SE0019175373, order book ID 279341) and paid subscription shares (STRLNG BTA, ISIN code SE0019175381, order book ID 277771) in Swedish Stirling AB shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.