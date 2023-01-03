Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2023) - Xenon Tan-led 10X Ecommerce has reported generating over $57 million in tracked sales for over 300 brands.

10X Ecommerce

10X Ecommerce has helped scale online brands in 23 different niches ranging from home living to beauty brands. With a proven DTC (Direct-to-consumer) brand e-commerce framework, the company has helped many clients double or triple their online store sales within a few months. For instance, a renowned scented candles brand has consistently achieved over $100,000 in monthly sales after three months of assistance from Xenon Tan.

Founder Xenon Tan is the record-holder for the fastest million-dollar exit in Singapore, subsequent to building Heavenluxe - Singapore's number-one luxury bedding brand online - from zero to a multi-million dollar e-commerce business in 9 months. Through 10X E-commerce, Tan aims to enable other e-commerce entrepreneurs to experience the same success.

When asked why he took the consulting road instead of focusing on aggressively building new e-commerce businesses, Tan said, "I felt it was my mission to help fill the market gap for DTC brands as there is a huge knowledge gap in e-commerce among brand founders. I believe it is my calling to equip brand founders with real tangible skills to scale their online stores to the next level."

10X Ecommerce is a high-performance consultancy firm designed to help e-commerce businesses reach their full potential. Established by the founder of the fastest-growing e-commerce business in Singapore, 10X E-commerce has quickly become a leader in the consultancy space, generating tens of millions for hundreds of clients.

About 10X E-Commerce

10X Ecommerce offers a fully comprehensive consulting service that solves problems and innovates for e-commerce businesses in areas not limited to web design, product management, marketing, and customer service. Their process is designed to simplify running an e-commerce business using Tan's original concept, the S.I.A. (Sales, Influencers, and Ads) Framework, and scale to 6 to 7 digits as fast as a couple of months.

Contact details

Contact Name: Xenon Tan

Email: hello@10xecommerce.asia

Website: https://www.10xecommerce.asia

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150032