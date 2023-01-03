DKSH Management Ltd.
Media release
Zurich, Switzerland - January 3, 2023 - DKSH today announced that Terry Seremetis, Head Business Unit Consumer Goods and member of the Executive Committee, has decided to pursue career opportunities outside of DKSH and that he will leave the company after four years effective June 30, 2023. A successor will be announced in due course.
1525657 03.01.2023 CET/CEST