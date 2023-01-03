Synergies with Levo Consultants will enable the management and technology consultancy to approach customers with stronger offerings and teams.

BearingPoint, a European management and technology consulting firm, announced it has acquired Levo Consultants, a Paris-based financial services consultancy. Founded in 2018, Levo Consultants offers clients a high level of expertise in the insurance, banking and asset management sectors, with over half of its consultants having held operational and management responsibilities during their careers. Levo Consultants supports financial services players in transformation, organization and improvement projects.

"Levo Consultants has a proven practice in helping clients in financial services modernize and outperform. The acquisition marks another step in BearingPoint's ambition to support the growth of our banking and insurance clients, embodied in our Strategy 2025. Once again, we see compelling new value propositions for our clients with the addition of Levo Consultants to the BearingPoint family," said Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner BearingPoint.

Levo Consultants' areas of excellence are strategy, governance and operational efficiency, finance, risk and compliance, experience and customer relations, data and AI as well as CSR and impact transformation.

"The connection between Levo Consultants and BearingPoint is obvious: our know-how and client portfolios complement each other. There is also a cultural and strategic fit. Above all, we desire to move forward together. Our European footprint will certainly benefit from the seniority of Levo's consultants," said Axelle Paquer, Regional Leader of BearingPoint France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Africa.

Scott Crunden, co-founder and President of Levo Consultants: "The integration of the Levo team with BearingPoint will enhance the approach we have developed by leveraging their reputation and capacities as a large consulting firm. We are writing a new chapter together, and it will allow our customers and employees to measure the benefits."

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Consulting covers the advisory business with a clear focus on selected business areas. Products provides IP-driven digital assets and managed services for business-critical processes. Capital delivers M&A and transaction services.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 13,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

