Das Instrument ET1 AT0000A1PY49 CLEEN ENERGY AG EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.01.2023

The instrument ET1 AT0000A1PY49 CLEEN ENERGY AG EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.01.2023



Das Instrument XHSB GB00BYYTFB60 HOMESERVE LS-,0269230769 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.01.2023

The instrument XHSB GB00BYYTFB60 HOMESERVE LS-,0269230769 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.01.2023



Das Instrument VJ6 BE0003678894 BEFIMMO S.A. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.01.2023

The instrument VJ6 BE0003678894 BEFIMMO S.A. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.01.2023



Das Instrument GCP US3696043013 GENL EL. CO. DL -,06 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.01.2023

The instrument GCP US3696043013 GENL EL. CO. DL -,06 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.01.2023

