

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) announced a partnership to manufacture a high concentration formulation of eblasakimab for Phase 3 clinical trials. Thermo Fisher plans to commence manufacturing the new formulation in its commercial-scale GMP certified manufacturing facilities in January 2023.



ASLAN has developed a high concentration formulation of eblasakimab, allowing up to 400mg eblasakimab to be administered in a single subcutaneous injection. Thermo Fisher's technology, including the 5,000-L Single-Use Bioreactor, will be used to manufacture the new high concentration formulation of eblasakimab.



ASLAN is conducting the TREK-AD trial, a global Phase 2b clinical trial, to evaluate the efficacy and safety of eblasakimab in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

THERMO FISHER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de