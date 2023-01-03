Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.01.2023
Fast 120% an einem Tag: Große Spekulation auf nächste Triggermeldung
WKN: 868366 ISIN: GB0006650450 Ticker-Symbol: OX3 
Frankfurt
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
03.01.2023 | 15:12
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, January 3

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 03 January 2023

Name of applicant:Oxford Instruments plc
Period of return:From:01 July 2022To:31 December 2022
Name of scheme:Executive Share Option Scheme (ESO)Performance Share Plan (PSP)
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:358,010244,443
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): NilNil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 1,779 26,339
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:356,231218,104

Name of contact:Sarah Harvey
Telephone number of contact:01865 393448

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

© 2023 PR Newswire
