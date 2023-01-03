Bslbatt has released three new hybrid inverters with nominal power ratings of 3.6 kW, 4.6 kW, and 5 kW. The line also has an efficiency rating of 98.0% and a European efficiency of 97.0%.Bslbatt, a Chinese lithium battery manufacturer, has released its new BSL-5K-2P-EU hybrid inverter series for use with residential applications and off-grid PV systems. It said the split-phase inverters have PV input power ratings of up to 7.5 kW, with a maximum PV input current of 15 A and up to 16 modules connected in parallel. "It is divided into two maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs, with a PV input ...

