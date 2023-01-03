Announcing the Prelaunch of Anaccord Electronic Technology's RUBY XSpira Wall Mount Coaxial Speakers

The IPX66 Waterproof Speakers Feature a "Spiral Sonic Knots" Design for Optimal Audio Performance

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / Anaccord Electronic Technology, a Taiwan, China based manufacturer of professional audio speaker products, is pleased to announce the prelaunch of the RUBY XSpira (DC 5/ 6/ 8) wall mount coaxial speaker.

To learn more about the new RUBY XSpira speakers, please visit https://anaccord.net/work/ruby-xspira-ipx66-desktop-wall-mount-coaxial-speakers.

The RUBY XSpira speakers are the first ever IPX66 waterproof wall mount desk top speaker system, and can be used both indoors and outside. They feature a patent-pending "Spiral Sonic Knots" innovative design for the best possible sound performance.

The design, which resembles the shape of the Celtic Five-Fold Symbol, creates a Spiral Sound Waves (SSW) Enhancement. The unique design works with the Optimal Bass Enhancement (OBE) Radiator on the rear of the speakers and specially crafted vertical wide arc on the front housing to allow the RUBY XSpira speakers deliver 360 degrees of deep clear bass and pure sound.

The RUBY XSpira speakers are the second in Anaccord's RUBY Series. They were created in response to a growing demand from people who are seeking high quality speakers that offer versatile functions along with an aesthetic look and feel.

RUBY XSpira is also the first wall mount PA speaker that features a 2 Way Coaxial Speaker, in order to help save space.

Steve Ko, GM of Anaccord and the Lead Designer of the RUBY XSpira, said the speakers offer a balance of functionality, durability and the aesthetic appeal.

"The RUBY series has redefined a new design trend for the wall mount speakers market where beauty, durability, performance and user friendliness meet as one core concept from the initial stage of the product design," he said.

RUBY XSpira is currently in prelaunch phase and is scheduled to roll out a full launch in June 2023 to key markets including the United States, UK, Europe, ME and Asia, either as part of Anaccord's reseller brand or for OEM/ODM partner's brands.

About Anaccord Electronic Technology

Anaccord Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, the company behind RUBY XSpira,is one of the market leading audio speakers manufacturers in Taiwan China specialized in developing wall mount in-wall ceiling speakers for the installation speakers market. For more information, please visit https://anaccord.net/.

