Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Fast 120% an einem Tag: Große Spekulation auf nächste Triggermeldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BLR4 ISIN: US6293775085 Ticker-Symbol: NRA 
Tradegate
03.01.23
15:43 Uhr
30,165 Euro
+0,030
+0,10 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NRG ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NRG ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,70529,78516:21
29,69529,79016:21
ACCESSWIRE
03.01.2023 | 16:14
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NRG Energy 2021 Sustainability Report: Greenhouse Gas Emissions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / NRG Energy

Greenhouse Gas Emissions

We have long recognized the urgency of climate change and have worked to harness market-driven solutions to help address the challenge. We also believe in providing transparency on our approach to managing climate-related impacts across our business and operations.

Our goals

NRG is targeting a 50% reduction in GHG emissions by 2025, from our current 2014 baseline, and net-zero emissions by 2050. Our goal covers NRG's direct emissions (scope 1), its purchased energy (scope 2), and the employee business travel portion of scope 3. We are proud to have had our emissions reduction targets approved by the SBTi - first in 2015 and more recently in March 2021 when our current goal was declared to be 1.5°C-aligned, the most ambitious designation then available and what the latest climate science has told us is needed to prevent the most damaging effects of climate change. NRG is the first, and currently the only, power company in North America to achieve this designation and among only twelve globally at the time of certification.

To further strengthen our sustainability commitments, in 2021 NRG added a new sustainability goal to achieve 100% electrification of our light-duty vehicle fleet by 2030. As part of this goal, we joined the Climate Group's EV100, a global initiative which brings together companies committed to making electric transport the new normal by 2030.

The path to one and a half:

  • 50% carbon emissions reduction by 20251
  • net-zero carbon emissions by 2050
  • 100% electrification of our vehicle fleet by 2030

Progress

From the current 2014 baseline to 2021, the company's CO2e emissions decreased from 61 million metric tons to 34 million metric tons, representing a cumulative 44% reduction, or the equivalent of avoiding nearly 68 billion miles driven by an average passenger vehicle. The decrease is attributed to reductions in fleet-wide annual net generation and a market-driven shift away from coal as a primary fuel to natural gas. As compared to 2020, the increase in emissions in 2021 was primarily due to higher power demand which was a result of the easing of COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and the associated economic recovery. We are continuing to target a 50% reduction by 2025 and are on track to meet that goal. NRG's Annual Report on Form 10-K also discusses NRG generation from all fuels represented in our portfolio - natural gas, coal, nuclear, oil, and renewables.

In 2021, 9.2 TWh or 17.6% of NRG's power generation was from nuclear and renewables and therefore had zero emissions.

To learn more about NRG Energy's commitments to a sustainable future, download the 2021 Sustainability report here

1 Scope 1, 2, and the employee business portion of Scope 3, relative to current 2014 baseline.

NRG Energy, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from NRG Energy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: NRG Energy
Website: http://www.nrg.com/sustainability/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: NRG Energy

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733785/NRG-Energy-2021-Sustainability-Report-Greenhouse-Gas-Emissions

NRG ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.