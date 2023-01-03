Circular Wellness Ring Announces Exciting New Features and Expanded Shipping Availability

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / Circular, the makers of the popular Circular Ring, are excited to announce a host of new features and the resumption of shipping for the innovative wearable.

The Circular Ring, a wearable smart ring for sleep, activity, recovery, and overall health tracking has been a hit with consumers looking to optimize their health and wellness. Now, Circular is taking the ring to the next level with a range of new features designed to enhance user experience.

First and foremost, after a long manufacturing phase, and supply chain disruptions, the company has succeeded in scaling its production tools and can now handle the thousands of orders already placed. Circular Ring is now shipping its rings to customers worldwide. The company has received rave reviews for its ability to help users reduce stress and improve their overall well-being. Circular is still taking orders from customers in Australia, Canada, and the UK, in addition to their existing availability across western countries.

But that's not all - Circular has also added a range of new features to the Circular Ring to make it even more useful and intuitive for users. These include:

Guided breathing with vibrations: Circular tackles the mental health industry by taking its technology to the next level and providing users with practical and convenient options for those looking to incorporate mindfulness and relaxation into their daily routines. Circular ring users can now get guidance from their ring with vibration through the most popular breathing sessions and get an assessment of their biometrics during their session.

Team data monitoring platform and sharing: Circular is announcing a new coaching platform that provides personalized guidance and recommendations based on a user's unique data. A web-based dashboard for individuals, healthcare professionals, researchers, corporate wellness, athletics, and digital health organizations.

Enhanced ring comfort: The new enhanced comfort feature allows for a more comfortable fit, making it easier for users to wear the ring for long periods of time without experiencing any discomfort. The waterproof design means that users can now wear the ring while washing their hands, swimming, or participating in other water-based activities without worrying about damage to the device.

"We are always looking for ways to improve our products and make them more accessible to our customers," said Amaury Kosman, CEO of Circular Ring. "We believe that these updates will make a big difference in terms of comfort and convenience, and we are excited to see how our customers respond to them."

Mobile App redesign: The Circular app version that will be released very soon features a sleek and intuitive design, with improved navigation and a range of new features and tools. "We wanted to create an app that was not only visually appealing but also highly functional and user-friendly," said Laurent Bsalis, Head of Product Development. "We believe that our new app will make it even easier for users to get the most out of their experience."

The wearable company has also announced that it will be participating at the CES 2023 Unveiled conference, where it will showcase these new features and give the press and attendees a chance to try out the rings for themselves.

Overall, these new features and the shipping of the Circular Ring represent a major milestone for Circular and a significant step forward in the world of wearable technology.

To learn more about the Circular Ring and these new features, visit www.circular.xyz .

