Dienstag, 03.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Fast 120% an einem Tag: Große Spekulation auf nächste Triggermeldung
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.01.2023 | 13:00
40 Leser
Liquidity Services, Inc.: Liquidity Services Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced that it expects to report its first quarter fiscal year 2023 results prior to market open on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Bill Angrick, Chairman and CEO, and Jorge Celaya, EVP and CFO, will then host a conference call to review the results at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call, please register here to receive the dial-in number and unique conference pin. A listen-only live webcast of the conference call will also be provided on the Company's investor relations site.

An archive of the web cast will be available on the Company's website until February 2, 2024 at 11:59PM Eastern Time. To listen to the replay, visit the Liquidity Services investor relations site. The replay will be available starting at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on the day of the call.

About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion of completed transactions to more than 4.9 million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. It supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills. For more information, visit LiquidityServices.com.

Contact:
Liquidity Services
Investor Relations
investorrelations@liquidityservicesinc.com


