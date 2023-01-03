The "Robot Software Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global robot software market is expected to grow from 3.78 billion in 2021 to 4.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.1%. The robot software market is expected to grow to 14.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 30.8%.

Robot software refers to coded commands that are programmed to give instructions to robots to perform tasks by controlling their actions and movements. It enables the user to quickly program complex processes with intuitive desktop-style interfaces or icon-based graphical user interfaces. This robot software is used for programming various industrial or service robots to perform numerous autonomous tasks.

North America was the largest region in the robot software market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the robot software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rapid adoption of robot software by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is expected to propel the growth of the robot software market going forward. Small and medium enterprises refer to a company employing a medium number of people and having a small or intermediate capital investment portfolio. In recent years, many small-to-medium-sized enterprises are increasingly focusing on automation by adopting robots for their business operations to reduce labor and energy costs, which increases the need for robot software to program robots to carry out SME functions.

For instance, according to the International Federation of Robotics, a Germany-based non-profit organization, in the year 2019, the rate of robotization in the manufacturing sector for large corporations and SMEs increased by 25% and 10%, respectively. Therefore, the rapid adoption of robot software by SMEs is driving the growth of the robot software market.

Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the robot software market. Major companies operating in the robot software market are focused on developing technologically advanced products that could provide better solutions and strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in April 2022, ABB Robotics, a Switzerland-based company operating in robot software, launched High-Speed Alignment Software, an advanced robot software that works on Visual Serving technology for electronics assembly applications.

Visual Serving technology uses image data as feedback to the robot system that operates in a closed external motion control loop to give higher accuracy in operation. This software uses one or more cameras along with a computer vision system to control the position of the robot's devices and increases working efficiencies, such as productivity by 70% and accuracy by 50% for electronics assembly applications.

