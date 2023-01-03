Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.01.2023
Fast 120% an einem Tag: Große Spekulation auf nächste Triggermeldung
WKN: A12D0Q ISIN: GB00B9F8VG44 
Frankfurt
03.01.23
14:02 Uhr
0,101 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
03.01.2023 | 17:43
Hardman & Co Research on The Fulham Shore (FUL): Resilient first-half trading

DJ Hardman & Co Research on The Fulham Shore (FUL): Resilient first-half trading

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on The Fulham Shore (FUL): Resilient first-half trading 03-Jan-2023 / 16:10 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research on The Fulham Shore (FUL):

Resilient first-half trading

Fulham Shore reported robust trading in the first half, with revenues up 26%, to GBP50m. Higher pre-opening costs and the absence of various COVID-19 support measures restricted adjusted EBITDA to GBP6m (1H'22 GBP7m). However, the effect of the cost-of-living crisis and, more immediately, the transport strikes, has hindered current trading. The company is going to lower its expansion plans and focus on cash generation for the coming year. It has a strong balance sheet, with net cash of GBP2.8m at the half-year and a largely unused bank facility of GBP17m.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/9695/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Jason Streets 
London                        js@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1526589 03-Jan-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1526589&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2023 11:10 ET (16:10 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
