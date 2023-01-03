Regulatory News:

Pherecydes Pharma (FR0011651694 ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announced its financial agenda for 2023.

Event Date * Full-year 2022 results March 30, 2023 Shareholders' general meeting June 21, 2023 Half-year 2023 results September 19, 2023

This preliminary agenda may be modified. Press releases are published after financial markets close.

About Pherecydes Pharma

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of around twenty experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.

For more information, www.pherecydes-pharma.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005585/en/

Contacts:

Pherecydes Pharma

Thibault du Fayet

CEO

investors@pherecydes-pharma.com

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky Nicolas Fossiez

Investor Relations

pherecydes@newcap.eu

T.: 01 44 71 94 92

NewCap

Arthur Rouillé

Media Relations

pherecydes@newcap.eu

T. :01 44 71 94 98