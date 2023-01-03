Autel Energy and Zero Labs Automotive's All-Electric 600HP Carbon Fiber 1969 Ford Bronco Promises to be a Must-See at This Year's Show

Zero Labs Automotive Unveils a new category of premium classic electric vehicles with Autel Energy at CES

Debut of Zero Labs Automotive's all-electric 600HP carbon fiber 1969 Ford Bronco promises to be a must-see at this year's show

Zero Labs Automotive showcased at Autel Energy's exhibit Unveils First-of-its-Kind All Electric Carbon Fiber Classic Vehicle Set to Electrify and Revolutionize the classic car Industry.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / Converting classic cars into electric vehicles is quickly growing into a huge global market. Zero Labs Automotive - http://www.zerolabs.com, a Los Angeles-based revolutionary electric vehicle and technology firm poised to lead this change announced today it will be unveiling a new generation of it's classic electric vehicles with it's EV charging partner Autel Energy at CES.

CES showgoers can see the eye-catching Carbon Fiber all-electric classic Ford Bronco restoration in Autel Energy's exhibit (Booth 7119) in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center from Thursday, Jan. 5 until Sunday, Jan. 8. The 1969 Bronco was customized from the ground up by Los Angeles-based Zero Labs Automotive, electric vehicle and technology manufacturer firm specializing in electric vehicle conversion technology.

"Zero Labs Automotives scalable classic electric platform paired with Autel Energy's high-quality EV charging hardware and software is the perfect match to bridge the best of our past with a clean energy future," said Adam Roe, CEO of Zero Labs Automotive. "We look forward to working with Autel Energy to electrify the future of hundreds of millions of existing vehicles."

"As the country transitions to electric vehicles, we wanted to show that embracing the future doesn't mean that you have to give up the past," said John Thomas, chief operating officer of Autel Energy. "We're always innovating and love to partner with companies who share a passion for performance, and we're proud to be partnering with Zero Labs and showcase this vintage vehicle at CES, blending tradition with technology."

At CES, Zero Labs Automotive is showcasing a custom 1969 Bronco SUV features a 25% lighter carbon fiber body integrated into proprietary classic electric platform delivering a 600-horsepower, dual-motor propulsion system featuring a 100-kWh battery and 235-plus miles of all-electric range.

Protect the future, Honor the past

Each day the list of global support grows and now includes the United Nations, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Britain, France, Ireland, New Zealand, and the United States, all supporting zero-emission mandates.

"99.5% of the World's 1.06 billion vehicles are about to be left behind. The future of our gas-loving vehicles is in crisis, especially the vehicles considered most special." Said CEO and Founder Adam Roe. "We have committed ourselves to a scalable technology that can quickly convert the important fossil fuel cars we love to today's performance electric standards.

"While the EV conversion market is fast proving its scale potential, Zero Labs Automotive is charging ahead with delivering a select number of premium production vehicles and has received tens of thousands of qualified full vehicle purchase requests and an equal number of platform purchase requests. Our goal is to develop and support the revolution that will decarbonize millions of fossil-fuel-based vehicles by the end of the next decade. Commercial sales plan are already in planning for developing technology for countless startup OEM's, private and federal fleet conversion." Said Roe.

"Many of our private and commercial customers have never owned or worked with electric vehicles before, so we can't leave charging solutions for to chance." Said CEO and Founder Adam Roe. "Autel Energy family of premium home and commercial chargers, address the needs of the entire private and commercial charging ecosystem and will include integration with Zero Labs mobile charging management systems."

"We have already begun delivery of a production quality vehicles so unique that one look is all it takes to change forever the way we separate the relationship between our past and the future." Said CEO and Founder Adam Roe. "Our technology have proven that the World's most beloved vehicles can be electrified at a scale and level of performance not possible with the old DIY conversion methods."

About Zero Labs Automotive

Zero Labs Automotive's vision is to create a seamless blend of past and future that accelerates the adoption of classic electric vehicles built on upgradable electrification solutions worldwide. Zero Labs Automotive base in Los Angeles, Calif. was founded by leading engineers and technologists from SpaceX, Rivian, Tesla, Harley Davidson and media giant WPP to makes the most advanced products in the classic electric category offering full platform hardware and software for it's commercial partners and some of the world's best full vehicle restoration solutions.

# # #

Contact:

Adam Roe

(424) 297-0727

press@zerolabs.com

www.zerolabs.com

SOURCE: Zero Labs Automotive

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/733802/Autel-Energy-and-Zero-Labs-Automotives-All-Electric-600HP-Carbon-Fiber-1969-Ford-Bronco-Promises-to-be-a-Must-See-at-This-Years-Show