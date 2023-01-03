Hemcheck extends agreement regarding previously communicated project with Region Skåne

SOLNA, Sweden, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemcheck has extended the agreement with Laboratory Medicine within Region Skåne, Sweden. The extension involves minor revenues for Hemcheck and is related to the same project as previously communicated where Hemcheck's v-Test with equipment configured for diagnostic use is used.

- We continue to view this project very positively and hope it can be an important step towards a potential larger collaboration with the region after the project is completed, which will most likely happen in the second quarter of this year, says Joen Averstad, CEO of Hemcheck.

About Hemcheck

Hemcheck Sweden AB, founded in 2010, produces and commercializes a patented CE-marked concept for point of care hemolysis detection. The concept consists of disposable tests as well as readers that can very quickly, directly upon sampling, identify hemolysed blood samples in vacuum tubes and blood gas syringes. Hemolysis, ruptured red blood cells, is the most common reason globally why blood samples cannot be analyzed accurately and is also a biomarker for acute medical conditions. Hemcheck's goal is to contribute to improved healthcare by offering user-friendly solutions for the detection of hemolysed blood samples in direct connection with blood sampling near the patient. By doing so, Hemcheck can contribute to increased patient safety, more efficient processes and lower costs. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

FNCA Sweden AB, 08-528 00 399, info@fnca, is the Certified Adviser to the company.

