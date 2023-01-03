Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Fast 120% an einem Tag: Große Spekulation auf nächste Triggermeldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H64K ISIN: NO0010597883 Ticker-Symbol: 8NN 
Tradegate
29.12.22
14:39 Uhr
0,111 Euro
-0,003
-2,89 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1010,11119:01
0,1050,10818:58
PR Newswire
03.01.2023 | 18:30
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nordic Nanovector ASA: Extraordinary General Meeting held

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") (OSE: NANOV) was held today on 3 January 2023 in Oslo, Norway.

A new Board of Directors consisting of Jon Magne Asmyr (chairperson), Eddie Berglund and Tina Bjørnlund Bønsdorff was elected by the EGM, as well as a new Nomination Committee consisting of Hans Peter Bøhn (chairperson), Jan-Tore Pedersen and Vegard Aavik. The complete minutes of the EGM are attached to this release, and are available on www.nordicnanovector.com.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, interim CEO and CFO
Cell: +44 7561 431 762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall (MEDiSTRAVA Consulting)
Tel: +44 203 928 6900
Email: nordicnanovector@medistrava.com

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9819/3692407/1763061.pdf

Nordic Nanovector - EGM minutes (NOR)(11784908.1)

https://mb.cision.com/Public/9819/3692407/bfb40273df62d852.pdf

Nordic Nanovector - EGM minutes ENG 11784907 1

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nordic-nanovector-asa-extraordinary-general-meeting-held-301712533.html

NORDIC NANOVECTOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.