KBRA releases the Supranationals Global Rating Methodology. This new methodology describes the key factors that KBRA uses when assigning issuer, debt, and other obligation credit ratings to multilateral development banks (MDBs) and other supranational institutions (OSIs), collectively known as supranationals. There are no outstanding ratings impacted by the application of this methodology.

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

