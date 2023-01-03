Corey Feldman/Truth 22 Productions: Corey Feldman to Appear in Person for the U.S. Premiere of The Birthday, as Part of Jordan Peele's "The Lost Rider: A Chronicle Of Hollywood Sacrifice" at Film At Lincoln Center

Four Films Starring Corey Feldman Selected to Screen During the Jordan Peele Series Taking Place January 5-14.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / Iconic actor/musician Corey Feldman is starting the New Year off with a bang. Feldman is thrilled to participate in Jordan Peele's film series "The Lost Rider: A Chronicle of Hollywood Sacrifice" presented by Film at Lincoln Center from January 5-14.

Jordan Peele, acclaimed director of era- defining films Get Out, Us and 2022's blockbuster NOPE, has personally curated a slate of films that will serve to guide an understanding of NOPE's thematic pillars from Blaxploitation to the moral implications of child stardom. Corey Feldman, a longtime advocate of protecting children in the industry, is honored to have four of his films selected as part of this important series.

The U.S. premiere of Eugenio Mira's The Birthday will take place on Friday, January 13 at 6:30 pm and 9:15 pm. The film was theatrically released in Spain and Germany and received multiple awards in 2006 including Best Horror Screenplay and Best Art Direction at the Sitges Film Festival. Feldman also won the Best Actor award for his performance at the Luxembourg Film Festival the same year.

Additional screenings of films starring Feldman include Friday The 13th: The Final Chapter on Sunday, January 8 at 8:30 pm; Rob Reiner's coming of age favorite Stand By Me on Tuesday, January 10 at 6:30 pm; and cult classic Dream A Little Dream on Tuesday, Jan 10 at 8:30 pm.

Jordan Peele describes The Birthday as "a cinematic marvel that demands captivation and will never relent to your expectations. A true 'what-the-f-did-I-just-watch' experience. Feldman at his best." Feldman will participate in a Q&A immediately following the 6:30pm screening, along with Eugenio Mira, who will be flying in from Spain to attend the Critics' Choice Awards where his TV show Garcia is nominated for Best New Foreign Series. Both Feldman and Garcia will be present to introduce the 9:15pm screening that evening.

Feldman states "I am truly humbled, honored and beyond grateful that Jordan has selected these pieces of work which I am extremely proud of. The cherry on top is certainly the excitement and gratitude I feel knowing that American audiences will finally have an opportunity to watch The Birthday, what I consider my personal best, and screening it in 35mm as it deserves to be seen. This film was my favorite and most challenging acting role to date. The Birthday is a tour de force from a soon to be legendary director, who even at the start of his career was already a master of his craft, bringing a delightfully twisted tale to life in a mind blowing cinematic experience that we call The Birthday."

A full schedule, film descriptions and ticket information can be found HERE and for all Corey Feldman updates please head to coreyfeldman.net

###

About Corey Feldman

Corey Feldman began his career at the age of three, starring in a Clio Award-winning McDonald's commercial and hasn't stopped working since. Corey has been a mainstay in the industry, Corey has now appeared in over 100 films. In 1979, he landed his first leading role in The Bad News Bears and made his big screen debut in Time After Time. Since then, Corey has gained recognition for his work as the voice of Young Copper in Disney's The Fox and the Hound, and as Tommy Jarvis in the Friday the 13th franchise. This led to Corey's appearance in a series of Blockbuster hits, including, Gremlins, The Goonies, Stand By Me, and The Lost Boys-- for which he received a Young Artist Award.

Other notable roles include the voice of Donatello in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and appearances in The 'Burbs and Maverick. He has become a full-time producer, producing sequels to The Lost Boys for Warner Bros, as well as a cannon of other films and TV shows such as A&E's The Two Coreys, and more recently, he served as executive producer for the Lifetime Network's A tale of 2 Coreys. Corey both produced and starred in his newest feature film, Corbin Nash. Corey has spent time touring with his band, completing eighty shows in a mostly sold out US tour, and he recently had his first Top 40 Billboard hit single off his latest solo album.

In addition to his impressive background in entertainment, Corey is also a NY Times best-selling author for his 2013 autobiography Coreyography. Corey also serves as National Ambassador for CHILD USA, helping to bring awareness to the campaign for statute of limitation reform for victims of child sexual abuse. For more information visit https://coreyfeldman.net/

###

CONTACT:

Samantha Waranch

E-mail: samantha@c-360.agency

For press inquiries regarding "The Lost Rider" and additional Film at Lincoln Center programs please contact:

John Kwiatkowski, Film at Lincoln Center, JKwiatkowski@filmlinc.org

Eva Tooley, Film at Lincoln Center, ETooley@filmlinc.org

Rogers & Cowan PMK, filmatlincolncenterpr@rogersandcowanpmk.com

SOURCE: Corey Feldman/Truth 22 Productions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/733815/Corey-Feldman-to-Appear-in-Person-for-the-US-Premiere-of-The-Birthday-as-Part-of-Jordan-Peeles-The-Lost-Rider-A-Chronicle-Of-Hollywood-Sacrifice-at-Film-At-Lincoln-Center