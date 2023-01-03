Del Monte Foods, Inc.: Del Monte Foods and Alliance for a Healthier Generation Support Americans in Leading Healthier and More Nourishing Lives in the New Year

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / Through Del Monte Foods' Choose Good Do Good program kicking off this month in retailers nationwide, the company is working with Alliance for a Healthier Generation (Healthier Generation) to help Americans reach their nutrition goals in the new year. The program furthers the organizations' joint initiative "Nourishing Families by Nourishing Schools" to support the well-being of youth and communities across the U.S.

Through the Choose Good Do Good program, consumers can purchase Del Monte Foods products at a greater value, while supporting nutrition programming for youth across the U.S. Throughout January and February, each qualifying purchase of Del Monte Foods products at participating retailers receives a discount and supports an automatic donation to support Healthier Generation's mission of providing nutrition resources to students at 3,000 schools across the U.S.

Participating retailers include Ahold, Military, Publix, Shipt, Target, UNFI/Cub Foods, Wakefern, and Walmart.

Living healthier is among the top New Year's resolutions each year. However, according to research from Edith Cowan University, the average American gives up on their resolution just one month into the new year. The Choose Good Do Good program aims to help Americans reach their goals by making nutritious eating both enjoyable and affordable.

"It's so important that youth and families have the resources they need to choose nutritious food options," said Bibie Wu, Chief Marketing Officer for Del Monte Foods. "The Choose Good Do Good campaign is designed to support kids and adults alike in turning their New Year's resolutions into empowering experiences that support their own, and others' well-being."

Del Monte Foods' collaboration with Healthier Generation supports its Growers of Good purpose to grow a healthier and more hopeful tomorrow by making nutritious foods more accessible to all. In September 2022, Del Monte Foods pledged to nourish the physical, mental, and social-emotional well-being of youth and communities through a $5 million commitment over the next ten years.

"Supporting nutrition access is key to our goal of promoting health equity," said Kathy Higgins, Healthier Generation's Chief Executive Officer. "That's why we're thrilled to collaborate with Del Monte Foods to provide nutrition resources for millions of youth and their families nationwide."

About Del Monte Foods

For more than 135 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, Joyba®, Kitchen Basics®, and S&W®. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, which is why we grow and produce our products using sustainable and earth-friendly practices for a healthier tomorrow.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit www.delmontefoods.com or www.delmonte.com.

