NRG Energy Celebrates 15th Annual Week of Volunteerism

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / NRG Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE:NRG) fifteenth annual positiveNRG week brought nearly 900 NRG employees across 13 states and provinces together for the organization's week of employee volunteerism. Between November 7-11, the NRG family donated over 3,000 hours to help alleviate the impacts of food insecurity in their communities, packing and preparing over 100,000 pounds of food as well as sorting over 90,000 pounds of food.

"The past few years have been incredibly difficult for communities, and many of our neighbors continue to struggle to put food on their tables and provide their families with nutritious meals," said Gin Kirkland Kinney, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications, and Philanthropy. "Our 15th annual positiveNRG week gave employees the opportunity to alleviate some of the struggles many in our communities are facing."

Throughout the week, employees volunteered at 46 organizations focused on alleviating food insecurity, including:

Mercer Street Friends

Houston Food Bank

Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank

North Texas Food Bank

FeedMore WNY

According to Feeding America, in 2021, 53 million people turned to food banks and other food initiatives to help feed their families. With continued instability, these numbers continued to soar in 2022.1 At Mercer Street Friends, between 2020 and 2021, more than six million pounds of food, equaling five million meals, were provided to the community. This is a microcosm of the rising food insecurity that continues to be seen across the United States and Canada.2

Courtney Matlock, Chief Development and Marketing Officer at Mercer Street Friends, said, "Mercer Street Friends (MSF) and NRG have a longstanding partnership, so it was a pleasure that we were able to partner for the 15-year anniversary of positiveNRG week. MSF has great staff and a team of ambassadors, but we simply can't fill the gaps without volunteers. Princeton NRG volunteers were an immense help as they packed hundreds of weekend groceries for children, families, and seniors - and helped us with a new book bank initiative. We are grateful for the amazing work and effort of NRG's employees. Their work will touch the lives of many."

Heather Incengole, Director of Annual Giving and Philanthropy Operations at the Houston Food Bank, shared, "The Houston Food Bank is so grateful to corporate partners like NRG for their financial and volunteer contributions toward providing food for better lives. Since 2021, their support has provided more than 502,000 meals to our neighbors in the greater Houston area."

PositiveNRG will continue to contribute to the causes that are important to helping our communities thrive and to recognize and support the organizations that work hard every day to alleviate hunger.

About positiveNRG

PositiveNRG is NRG Energy's charitable giving arm, focused on creating a positive impact for employees, customers and communities. The program is reflective of our company's values by empowering healthy choices, enabling community resilience and supporting environmental health. PositiveNRG establishes long-term relationships with non-profits and organizations that help our communities to flourish, co-creating a better future for everyone.

About NRG

At NRG, we're bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to millions of customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy.

