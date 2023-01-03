Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2023) - Not-for-profit Road Scholar, a world leader in educational travel for older adults, announces the release of three new, epic round-the-world travel itineraries. The COVID pandemic brought about a new concept of "revenge travel"-that is, an increase in one's travel activity after a period of being unable to travel. Travelers over 50 are among those who have been making up for trips they missed during the COVID quarantine.

"Seniors have eagerly returned to global travel over the past year and a half," says Maeve Hartney, Chief Program Officer at Road Scholar. "There's definitely a desire to make up for lost time."

Road Scholar reports an increase in enrollments for international programs and longer-stay experiences, such as their six-week Living & Learning programs in Europe that give a taste of living abroad. "International enrollments have been so strong that, for the first time in recorded Road Scholar history, we took more international enrollments in a single week than domestic," says Hartney.

Hartney also reports that Road Scholar's private plane programs have sold out faster this year than ever before. These "round-the-world" adventures allow participants to experience and learn about multiple countries and iconic sites all in one trip.

Private Plane

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9315/149327_eb64c80e944c9b64_001.jpg

In response to the increase in demand for these round-the-world adventures, Road Scholar is adding three more- bringing back their World Academy on Queen Mary 2: Australia, South Africa & Beyond program from pre-COVID days and introducing two new itineraries: World Academy: Discover South America, Hawaii, Japan & Beyond and their second private plane journey: WWII by Private Jet, Boat & Train: A Pilgrimage Around the World.

"The WWII private jet program is unlike anything available," says Hartney. "For those who are interested in learning about WWII in the places where the history happened- there's just really no other way to do it in one trip like this."

On this 24-day program, participants will travel by 767 plane from one iconic WWII historical site to the next: from London, to the beaches of Normandy, Paris, Berlin, Auschwitz, Hiroshima, and Pearl Harbor, before a final flight to Washington, D.C. to visit the National WWII Memorial and take time to reflect on all they have learned during this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Road Scholar's World Academy programs take participants around the world by ship rather than plane. Participants will live on one of two ships (Cunard's Queen Mary 2 or Holland America's ms Amsterdam) for 3-5 months as they sail to up to 25 countries on four continents, learning from academic experts about iconic sites from the Panama Canal to Egypt's Suez Canal, to the Sydney Opera House and beyond.

"For those who've fallen a little behind on their life list- these trips really are the best way to catch up," says Hartney.

Learn more about Road Scholar's round-the-world learning adventures at www.roadscholar.org/epic.

About Road Scholar : Road Scholar is the nation's largest not-for-profit educational travel organization for adults - a true university of the world - offering thousands of programs in more than 100 countries and 50 states. Road Scholar educational adventures are created by Elderhostel, the world leader in educational travel since 1975. Learn more at press.roadscholar.org.

Contact: Kelsey Knoedler Perri | (617) 521-5301, Kelsey.Perri@roadscholar.org

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149327