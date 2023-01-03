Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Fast 120% an einem Tag: Große Spekulation auf nächste Triggermeldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0EAT9 ISIN: BE0003818359 Ticker-Symbol: GXE 
Tradegate
03.01.23
20:51 Uhr
41,770 Euro
+0,460
+1,11 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
GALAPAGOS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GALAPAGOS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,77042,12022:37
41,93042,04022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.01.2023 | 22:10
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Galapagos NV: Galapagos to present at 41th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Mechelen, Belgium;3 January 2023, 22.01CET;Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) will participate in the 41th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 9-12, 2023.

Paul Stoffels1, CEO, will present on Monday, January 9 at 4.30 p.m. PST/7.30 p.m. ETnk. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Galapagos' website at https://www.glpg.com/webcasts.

About Galapagos
Galapagos is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative medicines. We are committed to improving patients' lives worldwide by targeting diseases with high unmet needs. Our R&D capabilities cover multiple drug modalities, including small molecules and cell therapies. Our portfolio comprises discovery through to Phase 4 programs in immunology, oncology, and other indications. Our first medicine for rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis is available in Europe and Japan. For additional information, please visit www.glpg.comor follow us on LinkedInor Twitter.

Contact
Investors:
Sofie Van Gijsel
Head of Investor Relations
+1 781 296 1143

Sandra Cauwenberghs
Director Investor Relations
+32 495 58 46 63
ir@glpg.com

Media:
Marieke Vermeersch
Head of Corporate Communication
+32 479 490 603
media@glpg.com

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Galapagos expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this document, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

1 Acting via Stoffels IMC BV

Attachment

  • Galapagos to present at 41th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/152a0553-4e80-44b5-8519-f41320cdd4e5)

GALAPAGOS NV-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.