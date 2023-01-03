Anzeige
WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 Ticker-Symbol: 37C 
Tradegate
03.01.23
19:19 Uhr
15,290 Euro
+0,080
+0,53 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,15015,37022:37
15,18515,33522:00
03.01.2023 | 22:14
CNH Industrial Hosts Precision Tech Panel at Tech Day 2022

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / At its Tech Day in Phoenix, Arizona, CNH Industrial revealed how investments in its tech culture will generate a consistent path forward for Ag tech development. They will also further position the Company as an employer of choice and customers' best answer to agriculture's biggest challenges today and tomorrow.

In a panel hosted by Cherilyn Jolly-Nagel - a farmer from Saskatchewan, Canada - some of our engineering leaders explained how we are integrating and implementing this tech culture across our organization. They offered a deeper dive into our technology too.

Those leaders were Mukesh Agarwal, VP of Precision Software and Cloud Applications; Dan Eslinger, VP of Precision and Vehicle Electronics; and John Preheim, VP of Raven Product Development.

Click here to watch the full panel discussion now.

More updates from CNH Industrial Tech Day are to follow on 3BL.

CNHIndustrial BreakingNewGround Tech TechDay2022

CNH Industrial, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Press release picture


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: www.cnhindustrial.com
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733878/CNH-Industrial-Hosts-Precision-Tech-Panel-at-Tech-Day-2022

