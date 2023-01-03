Kerecis, the company pioneering the use of fish skin and fatty acids for tissue regeneration and protection, today announced that the company will be attending the Biotech Showcase2023 and the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which will take place in San Francisco the week of January 9, 2023.

Kerecis founder and CEO Fertram Sigurjonsson and CFO Mike Cadigan will provide an overview of Kerecis' business and recent corporate achievements, including financial results, financial projections and updates on growth in sales operations. The presentation will take place at the Biotech Showcase on Wednesday, January 11, at 10:45 a.m. in the Hilton San Francisco Union Square (333 O'Farrell Street, Yosemite C meeting room). The two Kerecis executives will also take part in one-on-one meetings at the J.P. Morgan meeting. To book a meeting, interested parties should contact jpmhc@kerecis.com or call 703-287-8752.

About Kerecis

Kerecis develops products from fish skin and fatty acids for cellular therapy, tissue regeneration and protection. When grafted or implanted on damaged human tissue, the patented material recruits the body's own cells and ultimately is converted into living tissue. Because no disease-transfer risk exists between cold-water fish and humans, the Kerecis fish skin is only gently processed with the company's EnviroIntact method and retains its similarity to human tissue. The gentle processing with the EnviroIntact method preserves the skin's original three-dimensional structure, maintaining its inherent natural strength, complexity and molecules (such as fatty acids). Clinical studies have found that the Kerecis products heal wounds faster than competing products.

Kerecis is the only approved manufacturer of medical devices containing intact fish skin in the world. It is the fastest-growing and one of the top five companies in the U.S. biologics-skin and dermal-substitute market, according to SmartTRAK Business Intelligence. Kerecis' expanding product portfolio includes MariGen, which is sold to private offices and wound centers to treat diabetic and other chronic wounds; GraftGuide, which is primarily used in burn centers; and SurgiBind and SurgiClose®, which are used for reconstructive surgery in operating rooms. Kerecis is committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The fish skin used in Kerecis products derives from wild and sustainable fish stock caught in pristine Icelandic waters and processed with 100% renewable energy in the town of Isafjordur, close to the Arctic Circle. For more information, visit https://www.kerecis.com.

MariGen, GraftGuide, SurgiBind and SurgiClose are registered trademarks and EnviroIntact is a trademark of Kerecis. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005820/en/

Contacts:

Kay Paumier

Communications Plus

kay@communicationsplus.net

(landline) 408-370-1243

(mobile) 408-806-1177