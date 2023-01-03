New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2023) - Parallax Operations, LLC, has announced that it will host the January 2023 Elite Trading Mastermind conference. Last year, Parallax experienced tremendous growth and now serves many clients near and far. The company recently decided to host the exclusive event, which serves its mission to inspire lofty goals in entrepreneurs and provide them with opportunities for connection and collaboration.

The Elite Trading Mastermind will allow the company's leadership team to offer educational discourse and discussion panels. Through this, the company hopes to pioneer mutual learning and networking with traders, entrepreneurs, and those involved in institutional capital markets.

Up-to-date modalities and technology are the cornerstones of the Parallax Operations mission. Parallax wishes to disperse innovations behind its success - a combination of problem-solving approaches, quantitative analysis, and integrity principles. The company holds that this approach has enabled Parallax to succeed in securities markets while maintaining strong relationships with stakeholders and customers.

The company has decided to host the Elite Trading Mastermind to share information backed by a proven track record of success: Parallax has helped emerging businesses receive over $4 million in government incentives and has facilitated over $5 million in loans for strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Parallax is expanding over the next year and will be incorporating additional staffing as it seeks to become a strategic partner and stronghold for entrepreneurs looking to grow and scale their businesses.

CEO and founder Swaad Golam has a diverse and extensive background in technology, capital markets, low-latency trading, and quantitative analysis. As an algorithmic and quantitative trader, Golam has held positions in low-latency trading architecture, solutions engineering, and product management and has experience in explaining complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders and clients. He is also a subject matter expert in Corvil Analytics, an award-winning standard in latency measurement.

"Parallax will be presenting details on finding industry-recognized solutions when consulting on trading architecture from feed handlers, market data feeds, order management systems, risk management systems, and determining speed to value realization," Golam says of the upcoming conference. "I am honored to present information based on my experience in capital markets and electronic trading. Our team is dedicated to driving quantitative risk management and delivering strategic automated execution strategies. I wish to share this information with others along with helping network other professionals in related industries."

Golam has delivered applications, infrastructure, and electronic trading mastery during his past employment at established firms such as BGC Partners, Tradeweb Markets, and Corvil Ltd (now Pico Trading, LLC). His leadership has allowed Parallax Operations to grow and thrive in a competitive market.

Parallax Operations, LLC is a technology services, business strategy, and consulting company aiding large and small clients by assisting with mergers and acquisitions, business development, and operating services.

