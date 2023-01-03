Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2023) - A delta 8 company is pleased to unveil the launch of its new clothing line, the first of the company's clothing brand. Joey Nichols, the company's founder, has a vision for his Zaza THC clothing line, attracting consumers through fashion as well as consumption. The new shift is meant to further the company's mission of delivering original products to customers.

The Zaza THC logo and look is one of shining colors and smiles. The brand plans to exemplify this style through its new line, with brightly colored hoodies and sweats. The clothing will feature this brand's focus and design to promote more customer inspiration over the Zaza THC optimistic outlook on life.

"The Zaza slogan is 'Smile and Enjoy,'" the CEO claims, "because the brand's overall focus is to bring joy to their customers. This ideal is emphasized by its branding and packaging, the Zaza THC smiley face logo, and the packaging's vivid colors and bold fonts. Zaza was created to encourage customers to be happy, smile, and see life from a positive perspective."

Zaza THC has been plagiarized and imitated which forces the company to consistently concentrate its energy towards a new goal.

Zaza THC currently serves consumers of cannabis, delta 8 THC, CBD, and more. They offer well-known blends, including HHC, THC-O, THC-P, lab-tested Delta 8, Delta 8 THC gummies, 2-gram disposables, and 1-gram cartridges, as well as several other lines. The company's main products are 2-gram disposables, 1-gram cartridges, and gummies.

The new Zaza THC shift into clothing aims to expand the brand further around the Los Angeles area and beyond. Called "Zaza & Friends," the clothing will be released in 2023 and sold alongside the company's other products.

Zaza Thc is a THC company and brand based in Los Angeles, CA. Soon, they will release an original clothing line to represent their style and brand mission of bringing joy to Zaza THC customers. To learn more, visit the Zaza THC website https://zazathc.com/ and email theplug@zazathc.com.

