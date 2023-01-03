Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2023) - Stronghold Group, a VA-certified SDVOSB made up of a globally experienced team of Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans, was proud to recently partner with Project Aid & Rescue and Operation White Stork to help donate and deliver more than $2.4 million worth of Azithromycin antibiotics (72,000 individual courses) and hundreds of IFAKs (Individual First Aid Kits) for combat lifesaving trauma aid. In video and photo, the IFAKs were distributed to both frontline aid workers and Ukrainian soldiers headed to the front line. The IFAKs were composed of tourniquets, chest seals, hemostatic blood clotting agents, wound dressings, and other life-saving components. These IFAKs and antibiotics were delivered to the end users by William McNulty and his team from Operation White Stork.

The Azithromycin antibiotics were delivered to Ukraine for distribution to families, front line hospitals, and the Ukrainian military. "It's tough to forget the saying we heard so often at West Point and in the Army: the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing. We hope that the antibiotics help buy time and keep the soldiers there healthy as winter sets in. I spent time in Ukraine before. Winter there is no joke - especially now with their energy infrastructure being targeted. We are praying for a speedy resolution to the war and the preservation of life," said David Henderson, President & CEO of Stronghold Group.

Accompanying the shipment of antibiotics were hundreds of other items, including fleece blankets, sleeping bags, backpacks, lunchboxes, and reusable water bottles. The entire shipment of humanitarian goods and antibiotics was led and facilitated by Jeff Kaminsky, President & CEO of Project Aid & Rescue, who ensured the goods were delivered to families in Ukraine, specifically in Kharkiv where the fighting and destruction by Russian forces have been especially gruesome. The donated blankets, sleeping bags and other items were packed into crates and airlifted to Poland and then trucked into Ukraine all the way to Kharkiv.

For his efforts, Jeff was publicly recognized by Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh and Philadelphia City Council with a City Citation for his service and humanitarian efforts to help the People of Ukraine, and for honorably representing the City of Philadelphia and The United States of America as a Humanitarian and Social Entrepreneur. Many of the gifts and antibiotics organized and shipped by Project Aid & Rescue and Stronghold Group were eventually delivered to families in Ukraine with relatives residing in Philadelphia. Word got around Philadelphia of the donation, and Councilman David Oh took the time to publicly recognize Project Aid & Rescue for their work and contributions to international peace.

Also recognized by Councilman David Oh for his donations and humanitarian efforts was Dustin Bryant of Perimeter Global Logistics (PGL) for his selfless service and donations to the People of Ukraine as an outstanding citizen honorably representing the City of Philadelphia and the United States of America as a Humanitarian and Social Entrepreneur. The recognition ceremony was also attended by nearly a dozen faith leaders from the Philadelphia region, including leadership from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and scores of local Ukrainians with families still in Ukraine.





Stronghold Group is a VA-verified, Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) comprised of Iraq-Afghanistan Veterans. Stronghold Group is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of medical devices, personal protective equipment, and consumables to public and private healthcare entities, as well as federal, state and local agencies within the United States. Stronghold Group serves its customers through U.S. manufacturing facilities with a clear mission: to strengthen U.S. manufacturing footprint and capabilities, reduce reliance on overseas manufacturing, and increase the U.S. competitive posture through technological innovation and the U.S. labor market. Stronghold Group's globally experienced team of Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans has supported private companies and government/military agencies since 2016. Its services include assisting companies with obtaining 510(k)s, bringing their products to the federal marketplace, and consulting with private corporations to reduce supply chain risk.

