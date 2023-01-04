Infosys Compaz Collaborates with Singapore's StarHub for their IT Transformation Journey

Infosys Compaz, a joint venture between Infosys and Temasek, will enhance StarHub's operations transformation and service experience using Infosys Cobalt

SINGAPORE, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys Compaz, a joint venture between Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Temasek, today announced a collaboration with Singapore-based communications, entertainment and digital services provider StarHub, to enable their IT transformation, while strengthening their technology operations, service management and cybersecurity. Through this engagement, Infosys Compaz will boost the quality, performance, availability, responsiveness, and cost efficiency of StarHub's foundational technology platform, while improving customer satisfaction and minimizing cyber risks.





Infosys Compaz will work with StarHub to execute large-scale IT operations management projects, while bringing strong digital capabilities, depth of solutions, robust cybersecurity, and the ability to drive business innovation powered by Infosys Cobalt. As part of this collaboration, Infosys Compaz will help StarHub enhance their sourcing strategy for IT services, to support their changing business needs while establishing a variable cost structure. Additionally, Infosys Compaz will work alongside StarHub to restructure their service management and governance models to improve control and delivery management while updating their security infrastructure to maintain high levels of security.

Kee Yaw Yee, CIO, StarHub, said, "We are excited to collaborate with Infosys Compaz to strengthen key components of our IT application and infrastructure landscape as we prepare for the future with a new IT operating model. StarHub's technology leadership, coupled with Infosys' deep domain competencies, local presence, and proven digital capabilities, will definitely strengthen and accelerate StarHub's digital journey, which augurs well for our DARE+ strategy and promises to benefit our customers."

Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys, said, "Across several global engagements, Infosys has proven its command in the sphere of large-scale technology operations and digital transformation. We are delighted that Infosys Compaz was chosen to drive StarHub's digital transformation journey and to accelerate their innovation agenda."

Manohar Atreya, CEO, Infosys Compaz,said, "We are delighted to collaborate with StarHub in their strategic digital journey. We are proud to leverage our global experience and benchmarked best practices to strengthen StarHub's digital transformation."

