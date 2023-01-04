Luminia, which has a 600 MW-plus project pipeline, is actively developing community solar installations and other projects, primarily across the northeastern United States.From pv magazine USA California-based Luminia, a financier of community solar and other sustainability projects, reports that it closed 2022 with more than $2.5 billion in commercial solar financing requests across the United States, representing close to 200 MW of commercial solar projects, with a development pipeline of 600 MW of additional projects. In 2022, Luminia (formerly SD Renewables), offered financing solutions that ...

