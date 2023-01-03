MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SMART Global Holdings, Inc. ("SGH" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SGH) today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Per share measures for all periods reflect the effect of the February 2022 two-for-one share split.
First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights
- Net sales of $465 million, up 6.3% versus the prior quarter
- GAAP gross margin of 25.4%, up 170 basis points versus the prior quarter
- Non-GAAP gross margin of 27.8%, up 320 basis points versus the prior quarter
- GAAP EPS of $0.10 versus $0.40 in the prior quarter
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.79 versus $0.80 in the prior quarter
- Closed acquisition of Stratus Technologies on August 29, 2022
"We are pleased with our financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, highlighted by record non-GAAP gross margins of 27.8%, reflecting our focus on higher quality revenue, combined with the hard work of our dedicated employees," commented CEO Mark Adams. "Looking ahead, we expect to continue to strategically invest in our business while managing our operations in a prudent manner as we navigate a challenging economic environment," concluded Adams.
Quarterly Financial Results
GAAP (1)
Non-GAAP (2)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Q1 FY23
Q4 FY22
Q1 FY22
Q1 FY23
Q4 FY22
Q1 FY22
Net sales
$
465.5
$
437.7
$
469.9
$
465.5
$
437.7
$
469.9
Gross profit
118.4
103.8
122.2
129.2
107.8
127.0
Operating income
17.6
27.6
34.8
54.8
46.8
69.2
Net income attributable to SGH
5.0
20.0
20.0
39.5
40.4
56.3
Diluted earnings per share (3)
$
0.10
$
0.40
$
0.37
$
0.79
$
0.80
$
1.08
|(1)
|GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
|(2)
|Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities. Further information regarding our use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is included within this press release.
|(3)
|Diluted earnings per share reflect the impact of the share dividend paid in February 2022.
Business Outlook
As of January 3, 2023, SGH is providing the following financial outlook for its second quarter of fiscal 2023:
GAAP
Outlook
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Outlook
Net sales
$410 to $460 million
—
$410 to $460 million
Gross margin
25% to 27%
1%
(A)
26% to 28%
Diluted earnings per share
$0.13 +/- $0.15
$0.47
(A)(B)(C)(D)
$0.60 +/- $0.15
Diluted shares
50 million
—
50 million
Non-GAAP adjustments (in millions)
(A) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in cost of sales
$
8
(B) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in R&D and SG&A
13
(C) Amortization of debt discount and other costs
7
(D) Estimated tax effects
(4
)
$
24
SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
November 25,
August 26,
November 26,
Net sales:
|
Memory Solutions
$
191,967
$
209,849
$
239,401
Intelligent Platform Solutions
210,971
144,730
118,654
LED Solutions
62,540
83,118
111,889
Total net sales
465,478
437,697
469,944
Cost of sales
347,068
333,854
347,743
Gross profit
118,410
103,843
122,201
Operating expenses:
Research and development
24,056
20,607
17,657
Selling, general and administrative
71,022
55,650
52,550
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
3,700
—
17,200
Other operating (income) expense
2,041
(15
)
—
Total operating expenses
100,819
76,242
87,407
Operating income
17,591
27,601
34,794
Non-operating (income) expense:
Interest expense, net
8,037
6,491
5,106
Other non-operating (income) expense
(660
)
1,267
1,235
Total non-operating (income) expense
7,377
7,758
6,341
Income before taxes
10,214
19,843
28,453
Income tax provision (benefit)
4,890
(584
)
7,755
Net income
5,324
20,427
20,698
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
332
468
671
Net income attributable to SGH
$
4,992
$
19,959
$
20,027
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.10
$
0.41
$
0.41
Diluted
$
0.10
$
0.40
$
0.37
Shares used in per share calculations:
Basic
48,962
49,238
49,011
Diluted
49,791
50,504
54,635
SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
November 25,
August 26,
November 26,
GAAP gross profit
$
118,410
$
103,843
$
122,201
Share-based compensation expense
1,708
1,637
1,731
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
6,466
2,367
3,096
Flow-through of inventory step up
2,599
—
—
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
129,183
$
107,847
$
127,028
GAAP gross margin
25.4
%
23.7
%
26.0
%
Effect of adjustments
2.4
%
0.9
%
1.0
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
27.8
%
24.6
%
27.0
%
GAAP operating expenses
$
100,819
$
76,242
$
87,407
Share-based compensation expense
(8,704
)
(8,187
)
(8,044
)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
(4,392
)
(3,247
)
(3,247
)
Acquisition and integration expenses
(6,732
)
(3,620
)
(1,038
)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(3,700
)
—
(17,200
)
Restructure charge
(2,041
)
15
—
Other
(900
)
(130
)
—
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
74,350
$
61,073
$
57,878
GAAP operating income
$
17,591
$
27,601
$
34,794
Share-based compensation expense
10,412
9,824
9,775
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
10,858
5,614
6,343
Flow-through of inventory step up
2,599
—
—
Acquisition and integration expenses
6,732
3,620
1,038
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
3,700
—
17,200
Restructure charge
2,041
(15
)
—
Other
900
130
—
Non-GAAP operating income
$
54,833
$
46,774
$
69,150
GAAP net income attributable to SGH
$
4,992
$
19,959
$
20,027
Share-based compensation expense
10,412
9,824
9,775
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
10,858
5,614
6,343
Flow-through of inventory step up
2,599
—
—
Acquisition and integration expenses
6,732
3,620
1,038
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
3,700
—
17,200
Amortization of debt discount and other costs
1,069
2,788
2,210
Foreign currency (gains) losses
242
1,212
1,467
Restructure charge
2,041
(15
)
—
Other
133
129
—
Tax effects of above, other tax adjustments and the tax effect of capitalization of R&D expense
(3,300
)
(2,696
)
(1,752
)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to SGH
$
39,478
$
40,435
$
56,308
SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
November 25,
August 26,
November 26,
Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted:
GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding
49,791
50,504
54,635
Adjustment for capped calls
—
—
(2,583
)
Non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding
49,791
50,504
52,052
Diluted earnings per share:
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
0.10
$
0.40
$
0.37
Effect of adjustments
0.69
0.40
0.71
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
0.79
$
0.80
$
1.08
Net income attributable to SGH
$
4,992
$
19,959
$
20,027
Interest expense, net
8,037
6,491
5,106
Income tax provision (benefit)
4,890
(584
)
7,755
Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets
19,789
16,446
15,813
Share-based compensation expense
10,412
9,824
9,775
Flow-through of inventory step up
2,599
—
—
Acquisition and integration expenses
6,732
3,620
1,038
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
3,700
—
17,200
Restructure charge
2,041
(15
)
—
Other
133
129
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
63,325
$
55,870
$
76,714
SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
As of
November 25,
August 26,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
324,821
$
363,065
Accounts receivable, net
306,323
410,323
Inventories
416,082
323,084
Other current assets
74,685
55,393
Total current assets
1,121,911
1,151,865
Property and equipment, net
165,033
153,935
Operating lease right-of-use assets
83,018
77,399
Intangible assets, net
193,337
77,812
Goodwill
199,691
74,009
Other noncurrent assets
44,670
37,044
Total assets
$
1,807,660
$
1,572,064
Liabilities and Equity
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
389,151
$
413,354
Current debt
28,435
12,025
Acquisition-related contingent consideration
24,500
—
Other current liabilities
109,721
90,161
Total current liabilities
551,807
515,540
Long-term debt
796,985
591,389
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
76,950
71,754
Other noncurrent liabilities
22,531
14,835
Total liabilities
1,448,273
1,193,518
Commitments and contingencies
SMART Global Holdings shareholders' equity:
Ordinary shares
1,618
1,586
Additional paid-in capital
411,612
448,112
Retained earnings
274,975
251,344
Treasury shares
(112,435
)
(107,776
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(223,650
)
(221,655
)
Total SGH shareholders' equity
352,120
371,611
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary
7,267
6,935
Total equity
359,387
378,546
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,807,660
$
1,572,064
SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
November 25,
August 26,
November 26,
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
5,324
$
20,427
$
20,698
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:
Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets
19,789
16,446
15,813
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
1,069
2,787
2,332
Share-based compensation expense
10,412
9,824
9,775
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
3,700
—
17,200
Other
(448
)
55
(192
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
129,695
(56,019
)
(36,053
)
Inventories
(82,882
)
39,783
39,640
Other assets
(5,199
)
(3,423
)
1,616
Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities
(83,030
)
(7,564
)
(55,892
)
Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration
(73,724
)
—
—
Deferred income taxes, net
1,309
(1,410
)
209
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
(73,985
)
20,906
15,146
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures and deposits on equipment
(11,649
)
(8,855
)
(12,766
)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
(210,273
)
—
—
Other
(1,721
)
(71
)
(611
)
Net cash used for investing activities
(223,643
)
(8,926
)
(13,377
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from debt
295,287
7,882
—
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares
3,942
291
5,029
Proceeds from borrowing under line of credit
—
—
60,000
Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration
(28,100
)
—
—
Payments to acquire ordinary shares
(4,659
)
(40,431
)
(2,666
)
Repayments of debt
(4,489
)
(2,073
)
—
Repayments of borrowings under line of credit
—
—
(50,000
)
Other
(2
)
—
—
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
261,979
(34,331
)
12,363
Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
205
(1,910
)
(4,068
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(35,444
)
(24,261
)
10,064
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
363,065
387,326
222,986
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
327,621
$
363,065
$
233,050
