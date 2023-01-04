Anzeige
Groupe Casino: Simplification of corporate structure in France

        

Simplification of Casino Group's corporate structure

in France

Paris, 04 January 2023

As part of the legal reorganization of the Group's food retailing activities in France announced in a press release dated June 15, 2022, Casino Group confirms that it has proceeded with the structuring of the joint holding company. Following the information and consultation of the employee representative bodies of the subsidiaries concerned in accordance with legal provisions, the group's subsidiaries within the Monoprix perimeter have already been placed under this holding company, which is wholly owned by Casino, Guichard-Perrachon.

The transfer of the activities of Distribution Casino France to this holding company, which constitutes the final stage of this reorganization, should take place during the first half of 2023.

Important Information

This press release and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer to repurchase the bonds or an invitation to sell the bonds or an invitation to participate in such an offer to repurchase in, or from, any country in or from which, or from or to any person to whom, such invitation is prohibited by applicable laws and regulations. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be restricted by law and/or be subject to specific regulations. Persons in possession of this document are required to inform themselves and to comply with all applicable legal and regulatory restrictions.

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS
Christopher WELTON - Phone number: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr
or
+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS
Casino Group - Communications Director
Stéphanie Abadie - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7
Karine Allouis - Phone number: +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr

Laurent Poinsot - Phone number: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52 - lpoinsot@image7.fr

Attachment

  • 2023-01-04 - PR - Simplification of corporate structure in France

