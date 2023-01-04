Transparency Market Research: Dental Gypsum Market Value to Surpass US$ 180.1 Mn by 2031: TMR Study

Rise in demand for die dental stone plaster is driving the global dental gypsum market

Increase in demand for dental gypsum in hospitals is propelling the market

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a study published by Transparency Market Research, the global dental gypsum market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.





Dental gypsum has become a key component of dental procedures in the past few years. It is manufactured using gypsum, which is processed to produce a high quality product that has been extensively used in the dental industry.

Dental gypsum has proven beneficial in making impressions of teeth, develop models of the mouth and the teeth, and in the fabrication procedure of dental restorations such as bridges and crowns.

New product launches are helping key dental gypsum market players to gain an edge over other players and garner higher revenue. For example, in February 2019, Kulzer announced the launch of a new digital scanner, which has proven to offer increased efficiency, high precision, and superior productivity as compared to other products in dental applications.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Dental Gypsum Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=57243

Key Findings of Market Study

Increase in Demand for Die Dental Stone Plaster Fueling Market Growth: Based on product, the global market has been classified into dental plaster, die dental stone, and model dental stone. The die dental stone segment held dominant market share in 2021. Increase in demand in different dental procedures, such as creation of oral structures, fabrication of bridges & crowns, and manufacturing of dentures, is propelling the segment.

Based on product, the global market has been classified into dental plaster, die dental stone, and model dental stone. The die dental stone segment held dominant market share in 2021. Increase in demand in different dental procedures, such as creation of oral structures, fabrication of bridges & crowns, and manufacturing of dentures, is propelling the segment. Rise in Demand in Hospitals to Boost Industry Growth: In terms of end-use, the global dental gypsum market has been divided into hospitals, dental clinics, and academic & research institutes. The hospitals segment is projected to account for major market share during the forecast period. This is ascribed to rise in number of dental hospitals & clinics and increase in the popularity of dental tourism.

Dental Gypsum Market - Key Drivers

Increase in demand for dental care & dental products due to rise in focus on oral hygiene is driving the global dental gypsum market

Surge in demand for dental gypsum in different dental applications, such as orthodontics and dental education, is boosting market development

Ask for References -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=57243

Dental Gypsum Market - Regional Insights

North America accounted for the dominant market share in 2021. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Rise in research & development activities in the dental industry and presence of key players in countries such as the U.S. and Canada contribute to the growth of the dental gypsum market in the region.

accounted for the dominant market share in 2021. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Rise in research & development activities in the dental industry and presence of key players in countries such as the U.S. and contribute to the growth of the dental gypsum market in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to the availability of affordable dental treatments and increase in awareness about oral health treatment in developing economies such as India

Dental Gypsum Market - Key Players

The global market is fragmented, with of the presence of large number of international and local players. New players entering the market are likely to intensify the competition during the forecast period.

Prominent market players are investing significantly in research & development activities to produce improved products that would meet customer requirements across different end-use industries. Rise in demand for these products is likely to augment market size during the forecast period.

Key players in the market are Saint-Gobain Formula, Kulzer, Kerr Dental, 3M Science, Gyprock, and Georgia-Pacific Gypsum.

The global dental gypsum market is segmented based on:

Product Type

Dental Plaster



Die Dental Stone



Model Dental Stone

End-use

Hospitals



Dental Clinics



Academic & Research Institutes

Regions Covered

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=57243<ype=S

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Dental Dust Collector Market

Veterinary Dental Elevators Market

Dental Syringe Market

Dental Suction Mirror Market

Dental Gypsum Market

Stethoscope Market

Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market

PEEK Dental Implants Market

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dental-gypsum-market-value-to-surpass-us-180-1-mn-by-2031-tmr-study-301713188.html