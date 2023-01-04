Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.: Patterson-UTI Energy Provides Update on Expected Fourth Quarter Financial Results

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) announced today that it expects its net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 to exceed $100 million and its adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 to surpass $230 million, based on current projections. The Company also demonstrated its commitment during the fourth quarter to returning capital to its shareholders while maintaining a strong balance sheet. In aggregate, the Company returned $74.3 million to shareholders in the fourth quarter through its regularly scheduled dividend and the purchase of approximately 3.3 million shares of its common stock for $57.2 million. The Company also repurchased $22.4 million of its long-term indebtedness during the fourth quarter.

"In contract drilling, average rig revenue per day benefited primarily from contract renewals with more favorable pricing than expected," stated Andy Hendricks, Patterson-UTI's Chief Executive Officer. "Pressure pumping benefited from strong pricing and utilization, including downtime around the holidays that was less severe than we had forecasted, despite the inclement weather," he added.

About Patterson-UTI

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and other select countries, including contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services. For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.

Patterson-UTI has prepared the preliminary financial data for the fourth quarter of 2022 presented in this press release based on the most current information available to management. Patterson-UTI's normal financial reporting processes with respect to this preliminary financial data have not been fully completed, and thus actual financial results could be different from this preliminary financial data, and any differences could be material. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these estimates.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Minimum Estimated Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of minimum estimated Adjusted EBITDA to estimated net income, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under GAAP:

Minimum Estimated Adjusted EBITDA: 4Q22 Estimated net income > $100,000 Estimated income tax expense > $0 Estimated net interest expense > $8,000 Estimated depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment > $121,000 Minimum Estimated Adjusted EBITDA > $230,000

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus net interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expense. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it provides to both management and investors additional information with respect to the performance of our fundamental business activities and a comparison of the results of our operations from period to period and against our peers without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above from net income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to the GAAP measure of net income. Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as similarly titled measures of other companies.

