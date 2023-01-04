Charge Enterprises Inc.: Charge Enterprises to Present at Needham and Company's 25th Annual Growth Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq:CRGE) ("Charge" or the "Company"), a global business connecting people with communications and electric vehicle ("EV") charging infrastructure, announced today that Andrew Fox, Founder, Chairman and CEO will participate at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 10-11, 2023.

Event: 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Presentation Date: January 11, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET

Presentation Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham128/crge/2230221

Meeting Availability: Tuesday, January 10th, and Wednesday, January 11th, 2023

The webcast replay and a copy of Charge's investor presentation will be available on the company's website. To schedule one-on-ones, please contact your Needham representative.

About Charge Enterprises, Inc.

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq:CRGE) ("Charge" or the "Company"), focuses on connecting people everywhere with communications and electric vehicle ("EV") charging infrastructure.

Telecommunications

Our Telecommunications business ("Telecommunications") has provided routing of both voice, data and short message services ("SMS") to carriers and mobile network operators ("MNOs") globally for over two decades and is poised to selectively add products and services to this long-established business.

Infrastructure

Our Infrastructure business ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: broadband, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications, and electric vehicle ("EV") charging. Solutions for these two sectors include: design and engineering, equipment specification and sourcing, installation, data and software solutions, and service and maintenance. To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises, Inc.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Charge's future performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although Charge believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the business plans and strategies of Charge, Charge's future business development, market acceptance of electric vehicles, Charge's ability to generate profits and positive cash flow, changes in government regulations and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies, rising interest rates and the impact on investments by our customers, and other risks discussed in Charge's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. For more information on us, investors are encouraged to review our public filings with the SEC, including the factors described in the section captioned "Risk Factors" of Charge's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2022, as well as subsequent reports we file from time to time with the SEC which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Charge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

