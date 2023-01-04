Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.01.2023 | 14:06
CITIZEN Debuts CZ Smart Watch with Proprietary Wellness Software That Anticipates, Learns, and Gets Smarter with the Wearer

CZ Smart YouQ Forecasts 24-Hours Ahead to Help the Wearer Extend Peaks and Curb Drops in Alertness, Leverages NASA Scientific Research and AI Models Built with IBM Watson® Studio Designed to Offer Radically Personalized Actions to Optimize Wearer Wellness

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CITIZEN, an innovator in watchmaking, announced today the launch of its newest version of CZ Smart, the Smarter Smartwatch, at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023. The revolutionary wearable provides a built-in self-care advisor through the proprietary CZ Smart YouQ application, developed using research pioneered by NASA's Ames Research Center and AI built through CITIZEN partnerships using the environment and tools within IBM Watson® Studio on IBM Cloud. The CZ Smart YouQ software helps the wearer understand and anticipate patterns of fatigue and alertness and offers customized insights and personalized strategies to build better habits to maximize a wearer's daily potential. CZ Smart watches combine timeless watch design, purposeful function, and innovative technology in a game-changing wearable device.