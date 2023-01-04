Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock 2023! Warum man gerade auf dieses Pferd setzen kann!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140KV ISIN: US00972G1085 Ticker-Symbol: CLAB 
Tradegate
30.12.22
09:13 Uhr
0,394 Euro
-0,052
-11,66 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKARI THERAPEUTICS PLC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKARI THERAPEUTICS PLC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4400,47814:55
0,4480,48614:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.01.2023 | 14:10
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Akari Therapeutics Plc: Akari Therapeutics to Present at Biotech Showcase 2023

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Akari President and CEO Rachelle Jacques will present a company overview at Biotech Showcase 2023 on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 9 am ET. The presentation will include progress highlights from Akari's two priority pipeline programs: a Phase 3 clinical trial of nomacopan, a novel bispecific inhibitor of complement C5 and leukotriene B4 (LTB4), for the treatment of severe pediatric hematopoietic stem cell transplant-related thrombotic microangiopathy, and a pre-clinical program investigating long-acting PAS-nomacopan as a potential treatment for geographic atrophy.

About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, plc (Nasdaq: AKTX) is a biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Akari's lead asset, investigational nomacopan, is a bispecific recombinant inhibitor of complement C5 activation and leukotriene B4 (LTB4) activity. Akari's pipeline includes a Phase 3 clinical trial program investigating nomacopan for severe pediatric hematopoietic stem cell transplant-related thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA). Akari has been granted Orphan Drug, Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the FDA for nomacopan for the treatment of pediatric HSCT-TMA. Akari's pipeline also includes pre-clinical research of long-acting PAS-nomacopan in geographic atrophy (GA). For more information about Akari, please visit akaritx.com.

Investor Contact:
Mike Moyer
LifeSci Advisors

Media Contact:
Eliza Schleifstein
Schleifstein PR



AKARI THERAPEUTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.